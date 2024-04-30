In accordance with the schedule for Venezuela’s presidential elections scheduled for July 28, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) published the preliminary electoral registry,

As of Monday, April 29, Venezuelans who processed their registration or updated their records in the electoral registry can review the CNE website in order to verify if their data, contained in the preliminary electoral registry for the presidential election, is correct.

If they do not find their record or if there are issues in the registry, users will have from April 30 to May 14 to request corrections or update requests.

Claims must be processed through the permanent access points of the Electoral Registry, located in 24 regional offices throughout Venezuela.

Audit plan

This Monday, the audit of the electoral machine software is also scheduled to begin, a process that will culminate on May 3. From May 6 to 8, the audit of the electoral system will be carried out.

These audits are intended to verify the hardware and software, as well as the data of the voting machines and the technological solution tests, with the aim of confirming their effective functioning. These audits are conducted with the participation of observers and representatives of all political parties.

These audits are design to ensure the secrecy of the vote, the biometric authentication process of each voter, the integrity of the information protection, and the encryption of files with keys shared with political parties and the CNE. In addition, the audit provides an exhaustive review of the components of the voting machines.

The audit also reviews the source code of the voting machines’ software, which ensures that the computer program with which the hardware works is the correct one and confirms that it satisfactorily adds, assigns, totals, and transmits the results

