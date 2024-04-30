April 30, 2024
Venezuelan far-right politician María Corina Machado campaigning in the Venezuelan countryside, holding a poster with the photo of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Photo: X/@alcaldeledezma.

Venezuelan far-right politician María Corina Machado campaigning in the Venezuelan countryside, holding a poster with the photo of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Photo: X/@alcaldeledezma.

Translate »