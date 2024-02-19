February 18, 2024
Tens of thousands of people participate in the parade for International Workers' Day on Monday, May 1, 2017, in the Plaza de la Revolución in Havana, Cuba. Photo: Alejandro Ernesto/EFE.

Tens of thousands of people participate in the parade for International Workers' Day on Monday, May 1, 2017, in the Plaza de la Revolución in Havana, Cuba. Photo: Alejandro Ernesto/EFE.