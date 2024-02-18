The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, stated that the Geneva Agreement of 1966 is the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution of the Essequibo territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

On Saturday, February 17, at the official event commemorating the 58th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Agreement, Rodríguez pointed out that the Geneva Agreement calls to “guarantee coexistence, legality to solve the controversy, and it should be the instrument to solve the dispute, and not the shortcuts as Guyana has used.”

She added that in spite of Venezuela’s unwavering will to resolve the dispute through the Geneva Agreement that was signed under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the United Nations, the continued disrespect and lack of disposition of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana towards its historical and legal commitments is worrisome.

“Guyana has opted for provocation, threatening Venezuela with armed aggressions, with a false sense of victimhood and an endless shamelessness in trying to accuse Venezuela of what Guyana itself does, calling third parties into the dispute,” the vice president added.

She repudiated Guyanese President Irfaan Ali’s contacts with officials of the US State Department and the US Department of Defense as an aggressive move against Venezuela.

She stressed that Guyana has opted for illegality and aggression by trying to legitimize the illegal Paris Arbitral Award of 1899, which was superseded by the Geneva Agreement.

In this regard, she commented that “if we review recent events we will find revealing elements of the Republic of Guyana’s lack of authority and commitment to the rule of law.”

Finally, she ratified Venezuela’s will to remain faithful to the letter and the spirit of the Guyana Agreement.

“It has united our people, who today in one voice say that the sun of Venezuela rises in the Essequibo, and will never give up their rights,” VP Rodríguez said. “May the Geneva Agreement live on 58 years after its creation.”

