Assange’s defense has a deadline of May 18 to make its submissions to the British Home Secretary.

Wednesday, April 20, a judge in the United Kingdom ordered the extradition of the Australian journalist Julian Assange, founder of the WikiLeaks platform, to the United States, where he will have to face US courts on charges of espionage and leaking secret US documents, for which could be sentenced to 175 years in prison.

The case was referred to the British Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has the final decision on the case. The journalist’s defense has a deadline of May 18 to submit to Patel. However, the chances are narrowing every day for the 50-year-old Australian activist who revealed a series of war crimes committed by US and NATO operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries.

Assange married his partner, the lawyer Stella Morris, on March 23, thanks to a court order that allowed the marriage, despite Assange’s imprisonment in Belmarsh.

Morris has promised to fight what would be “almost a death sentence” for her husband and father of her two children, conceived during Assange’s seven-year imprisonment in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the British capital, to avoid extradition on the initial charges of sexual abuse in Sweden. These initial allegations, which have since been dropped by Sweden’s courts, are now viewed as a fabrication engineered by Washington to put him behind bars for daring to spread the truth about US and NATO atrocities.

In September 2021 media broke the story that Assange was the target of CIA assassination plans.

On March 14, the Supreme Court approved his extradition to the United States after rejecting his final appeal. Initially, Judge Baraitser spoke out against his extradition on January 21, 2021, due to his fragile mental health and risk of suicide if transferred to the United States.

Despite these allegations, the US prosecutor’s office overturned the case, arguing that Assange has no history of suicide attempts and maintained that he will receive clinical and psychological care.

