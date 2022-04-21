Russia to Export Innovative Financial Technologies to Venezuela

The Russian government, through the Rostec state corporation and its technology partners, held a scientific and practical congress in Venezuela in which the digital transformation of the financial sector was discussed, amidst restrictions caused by illegal sanctions and blockades.

“We have a very broad cooperation agenda, the application of which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of a strategic alliance between our sister states,” said Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, Russian ambassador to Venezuela. “Mutual interests cover sectors such as energy, transportation, public health, industry, and mining, as well as cooperation in high technology and digitalization. In particular, the congress analyzes the opportunities to realize the potential of cooperation in the development and application of digital financial technologies.” The statements were issued aat the headquarters of the Bank of Venezuela, where the congress was held, and reported by Sputnik.

The Russian ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Mélik-Bagdasárov, and Román Maniglia, Deputy Minister of Finance and president of the Bank of Venezuela, participated in the event. The delegations agreed to maintain a productive bilateral dialogue, with the participation of experts, to identify the most pressing and urgent issues in this matter for Venezuela

One of the main topics on the agenda was the development strategy of digital banks, the digital transformation of the Russian capital market, and the development of the MIR payment system.

“Today Rostec, together with its technology partners, is ready to export digital technologies and open access to them outside of Russia,” said the head of the Russian delegation, General Director of RT-Project Technologies Holding of Rostec State Corporation, Sergey Yarosh.

This meeting takes place in the context of the search for alternatives to the global financial system controlled by Washington, which imposes war through the use of its payment systems. Russia and Venezuela are strategic partners that have been blocked by this system.

Featured image: Rostec, a Russian technology company. Photo: Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

