Colombian Vice President Candidate Francia Márquez Denounces Racism (King Kong Slur)

The Afro-Colombian candidate for the Vice Presidency of Colombia, Francia Márquez, denounced a new case of racism against her, where she was called “King Kong.”

This Wednesday, April 20, Francia Márquez said: “A while ago, when I was having lunch, a call came in and I answered it. When I asked: ‘Who is this?’ they told me: ‘Who am I talking to?’ and I said: ‘Who do you need?’ and do you know what they answered? ‘King Kong.'”

Márquez is the running mate of Gustavo Petro, candidate for the presidency of the Historic Pact for Colombia, and favorite in the polls for the upcoming presidential elections, where the second round of elections is due to take place on May 29.

RELATED CONTENT: Colombia’s Duque Lobbies in Washington to Project Post-Presidency International Image

The candidate asserted that this comment does not diminish her strength or discourage her: “Of course it hurts, and it hurts because racism kills,” added the 40-year-old social leader from Cauca.

Petro and Márquez have as their main adversary former mayor of Medellín Federico Gutiérrez, who will present himself as the right-wing candidate for Colombia, and who has the support of Uribismo (supporters of former president Alvaro Uribe). Petro has already assured that he would decisively win the upcoming May elections, if there is no fraud and if the Colombian and international oligarchs do not attack his physical safety.

The use of the racist slur “King Kong” against Márquez was previously used in a tweet published, and later deleted, by the Colombian singer Marbelle, with whom she has had a long controversy on the communication networks that has even reached judicial instances. From there, the vice-presidential candidate has sent conciliatory messages to the artist through communication networks, despite her repeated hostile responses.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Interior Minister: 80% of Illegal Weapons Seized in Venezuela Come from Colombia

No es suficiente las calumnias, las manifestaciones racistas, sino que en menos de un mes me han amenazado de mueres 2 veces, junto a otros líderes sociales

Señor Presidente @IvanDuque le solicito garantizar mi integridad física, la de mi familia y d los líderes mencionados aquí. pic.twitter.com/VhcabXqsdM — Francia Márquez Mina (@FranciaMarquezM) March 27, 2022

On March 27, Marquez reported that she received death threats for the second time and demanded that the right-wing government of President Iván Duque guarantee her safety.

“As if the slander, and racist acts were not enough, in less than a month they have threatened to kill me twice, along with other social leaders. President Iván Duque, I request that you guarantee my physical safety, and that of my family and the leaders mentioned here,” Márquez tweeted along with the photographs of two letters from the paramilitary group Aguilas Negras or Black Eagles, in which the group made threats against her and other progressive political and social leaders.

Featured image: Proud Afro-Colombian Vice President candidate, Francia Márquez, wearing earrings in the shape of Africa. File photo.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.