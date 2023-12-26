Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Saturday, Venezuela’s Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies William Castillo stated that far-right politician María Corina Machado’s attempt to hide participation in the negotiations between the United States and the Venezuelan government to release kidnapped diplomat Alex Saab “is like eating without ingesting food.”

President Nicolas Maduro’s administration has achieved recent political victories, resulting in the release of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and the public recognition of President Nicolás Maduro to Gerardo Blyde, head of the opposition negotiation team in the Barbados agreements (previously Mexico talks). Since these victories, the Venezuelan far-right opposition has been trapped in several entanglements trying to hide any participation in the release of Alex Saab.

Nos involucramos sin ser parte de ella… Es como comer sin ingerir alimentos. Vestirse sin ponerse ropa y bañarse sin usar agua y jabón. No te vistas, que no fuiste. https://t.co/xI9nflirTB — William Castillo Bollé (@planwac) December 24, 2023

For most Venezuelans, the liberation of Alex Saab is a victory of Chavismo against US imperialism. However, for supporters of the Venezuelan far-right opposition, it represents a significant defeat. No one in the Venezuelan opposition “leadership” seems to acknowledge their participation, not even indirectly, in Saab’s liberation. Saab’s release was agreed upon in the complimentary Barbados agreements.

Last Thursday, December 21, Machado released a statement addressing the liberation of Saab. The statement, full of far-right narratives against Nicolás Maduro’s administration and discussions of “political prisoners,” does recognize the opposition’s role in the Barbados agreements. Despite many parabolical zigzagging, she admits that although she was not part of the negotiations between the US and the Venezuelan government, the opposition must get involved in the liberation of Alex Saab “to contribute to achieving the objective of ‘free elections.'”

In response to Machado’s contradictory statement to avoid taking responsibility for the opposition’s actions, Castillo wrote, “We get involved without being part of it… It is like eating without ingesting food. Getting dressed without putting on clothes and bathing without using soap and water.”

While Venezuela’s far-right opposition unsuccessfully tries to find a path that might allow them to finally defeat Chavismo, Nicolás Maduro’s administration has scored significant political victories in recent months. These victories include the undisputable economic recovery of Venezuela, the Essequibo referendum, the Summit of Argyle (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) with Guyana’s president and, most recently, the liberation of Alex Saab.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

