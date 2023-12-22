December 22, 2023
Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, accompanied by freed diplomat Alex Saab and his wife Camilla Fabri, holds a press conference at the Federal Legislative Palace, Caracas, December 21, 2023. Photo: RedRadioVE.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, accompanied by freed diplomat Alex Saab and his wife Camilla Fabri, holds a press conference at the Federal Legislative Palace, Caracas, December 21, 2023. Photo: RedRadioVE.