December 22, 2023
The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, accompanied by various cabinet ministers, announcing the Decree of Necessity and Urgency in Casa Rosada, Buenos Aires, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Photo: Presidency of Argentina.

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, accompanied by various cabinet ministers, announcing the Decree of Necessity and Urgency in Casa Rosada, Buenos Aires, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Photo: Presidency of Argentina.