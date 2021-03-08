Massive Demonstrations in Umm Al Fahm Against Israeli Police Brutality

Occupied Umm Al Fahm, Mar 5, 2021 (QNN) – Thousands of native Palestinians in the 1948-occupied Palestine protested today for the eighth week in a raw against the Israeli police’s complicity with criminals in the Palestinian community, as well as, against the brutality and racism of the Israeli police.

A massive demonstration started from the local marker after performing Friday prayer. Protesters raised Palestine flags, as well as black flags, mourning 16 Palestinians killed this year.

The protesters chanted slogans, rejecting the racist and antiPalestinian policies of the Israeli police in the 1948-occupied territories.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police closed all roads to Umm Al Fahm in order to prevent protesters from gathering.

Since the start of 2021, 16 Palestinians were killed but the Israeli police closed their cases without arresting any criminals.

Featured image: File Photo

(Quds New Network)