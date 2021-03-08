No Side Effects for President Maduro Following Sputnik-V Shot

This Sunday, March 7, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, informed that he did not have any side effects or reactions after getting his first shot of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.

While presenting the weekly COVID-19 report, Maduro commented that he only felt a bit sleepy the night after being vaccinated.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Gets Vaccinated with Russian Sputnik-V

“I have felt good, and calm,” said the president. “Whenever one gets any vaccine there can be a reaction—a fever, discomfort. There are people who get affected a little more, there are people who don’t have any reaction. What happened to me was that I felt a little sleepy, what they call ‘stupefaction.’ I rested, and now I am 100%,” he added.

He also informed that on March 26 he will receive the second dose of the Sputnik-V vaccine.

The Venezuelan president and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, got vaccinated with the Russian vaccine this Saturday as part of the national immunization plan against COVID-19. The presidential couple received the first dose after the health personnel of the country, who are on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic, got their first doses.

Featured image: President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro getting the first dose of Sputnik-V. Photo courtesy of Prensa Presidencial.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL