March 6, 2023
U.S. first Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive for a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

U.S. first Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive for a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.