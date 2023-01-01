By Caitlin Johnstone – Dec 27, 2022

As 2022 winds down and we approach the halfway point of President Biden’s first term, it’s probably a good time to talk about all the wonderful things he has done for the world and remind ourselves how bad it would have been if the election results had turned out differently in November 2020.

Here are the top seven reasons why I’m very glad Joe Biden won that election instead of the evil, sinister Donald Trump.

1. Trump would have continued abusing immigrants and keeping kids in cages.

Thank goodness that’s over now!

Joe Biden has 5000 illegals locked up in a facility that has the maximum capacity of 1000 people. Yet the “kids in cages” group is staying silent on this one. pic.twitter.com/q0tmpcuxuZ — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) December 19, 2022

We're a year and a half into Biden's presidency and the kids are still in cages. pic.twitter.com/tXLEPEYuOG — Holding Biden Accountable (@WaitingOnBiden) May 6, 2022

2. Trump was normalizing and whitewashing neo-Nazis.

Neo-Nazis! Can you believe it? Actual neo-Nazis! Why’d we even fight a world war only to turn around and start getting cuddly with Nazis?

There are thousands of videos and photos, even in mainstream media outlets like CNN here, showing Ukrainians wearing Nazi symbols and doing fascist salutes. This is not a "fringe minority." The US-sponsored, fascist-led coup in Ukraine in 2014 led to widespread Nazi infiltration https://t.co/o9uR9iGbWe — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 14, 2022

It’s legitimately difficult to express how disgusting and deceitful this is. Open, shameless and deliberate whitewashing and rehabilitation of an overtly Nazi group as “an elite battalion challenging its far right reputation”. The epitome of inventing reality. pic.twitter.com/q17o4ZemmZ — Louis Allday (@Louis_Allday) March 30, 2022

3. If Trump had won, the war in Yemen would still be underway.

I’m so grateful Joe Biden won so that he could fulfill his campaign promise and end the worst mass atrocity in the world.

Biden Kills Senate Resolution To End Yemen Genocide "If intervening to ensure the continued mass starvation of children and mass military slaughter of civilians is not evil, then nothing is evil. It's actually hard to think of anything more evil."https://t.co/A1sQSTAIZ1 — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) December 14, 2022

So Much for Biden’s Promise to End U.S. Support for the War in Yemen. The best chance to end hostilities in the war-torn nation has fizzled out, leaving proponents of peace to wonder what went wrong.https://t.co/B2wDN6fUog — AWPR (@WarPowersReform) December 24, 2022

4. Without President Biden, the Iran nuclear deal would still be dead.

One of the most dangerous things Trump did during his presidency was inflame tensions in the Middle East by tearing up the JCPOA. Thank goodness he didn’t win, otherwise Biden wouldn’t have been able to set things right and restore the deal so that tensions can begin to de-escalate.

"It is dead but we're not going to announce it." Pres. Biden admits that he won't return to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal in this newly-surfaced video from November 4. Source: @DamonMaghsoudi pic.twitter.com/CgoxZxiAqb — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) December 20, 2022

Israeli leaders take credit for blocking Iran nuclear dealhttps://t.co/pbwP7BvsI9 via @BenCaspit — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) December 26, 2022

5. Trump would have kept inflating America’s already bloated military budget.

Luckily we’ve got President Biden in charge, who understands that militarism only leads to more war and all those hundreds of billions can better serve the American people at home.

Biden Signs $858 Billion 2023 NDAA

The president is expected to sign the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that funds the NDAA this week

by Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #NDAA #Pentagon #UkraineNews https://t.co/IMwPIK5kQn pic.twitter.com/JxCLdYLHMF — Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) December 26, 2022

6. Roe v Wade would be dead if Trump had gotten another term.

Fortunately the American people heeded the Democratic Party’s warnings and prevented the US from turning into an embarrassing backwards Puritanical theocracy where women are forced to carry pregnancies to term.

Joe Biden, who as a Senator voted to repeal Roe v Wade, is now waging his finger at abortion rights activists for going too far Biden has been anti choice his entire life. Women lost that rights during his time as president because he’s playing his role pic.twitter.com/GNw9lIB3zK — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) July 11, 2022

7. Trump would probably have us on the brink of World War III by now.

That crazy bastard would probably have us staring down the barrel of nuclear armageddon if he’d won re-election.

Thank God he didn’t win!

The US Empire Is Accelerating Toward Global Conflict On Two Fronts "And that's just Russia; tensions are rapidly escalating between the US-centralized empire and China as well."https://t.co/VS9wjUh54W — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) September 22, 2022

Yessir, there sure are a lot of reasons to be thankful things turned out the way they did on that crucial November day. Three cheers to the man who saved us from the awful fate of what could have been! Three cheers for President Trump!

I mean Biden.

President Biden.

(caitlinjohnstone.com)

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.