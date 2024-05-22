The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, is complicating his diplomatic relations. He not only aggravated the situation with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, but also refused to apologize for his offensive statements.

The Spanish government of Pedro Sánchez asked Milei to rectify his statements issued in Spain when he attended the Viva24 meeting organized by the far-right party Vox. The Argentinian president was accused of referring to Begoña Gómez, wife of Pedro Sánchez , as a “corrupt woman” during the Viva24 event.

In an interview, Milei refused to apologize. “I am not going to apologize, from any point of view. “How am I going to apologize if I was the one attacked?” he insisted, and said that the president of Spain is “aligned with Kirchnerism.”

The tension increases

Milei maintained that he is the one attacked by members of Sánchez’s team: “Since I took office, he has never called to congratulate me, and, on top of that, he called me a ‘fascist’ and accused me of ingesting substances.”

Reactions

During broadcast No. 46 of the weekly program Con Maduro +, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed his disapproval of the Argentinian president’s statements.

“Milei is a shame, that is something that only Milei or Hitler could do… insult the president of that country, insult his wife. It is simply a shame. It is audacity that has no limits, it is an act of madness.”

Meanwhile, former Argentinian President Alberto Fernández commented that the current president of his country needs “prompt psychological assistance” after the “political” disaster that he caused during his visit to Spain last weekend.

“I am amazed,” said Fernández. “President Milei caused a major international political disaster in Spain, and he attributes responsibility for the consequences of his actions to me… Am I an advisor to Pedro Sánchez? The president needs psychological assistance promptly. Seeing everything he says and listening to his arguments, we must recognize his enviable efficiency in doing everything wrong.”

For his part, and as expected, Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, expressed this Monday “all his support” for Milei in the diplomatic conflict with Spain, and joined the criticism against Sánchez. Bolsonaro wrote on X that Sánchez does not have the “morals” to demand an apology from Milei and accused him of “confusing his private life with the sovereignty of Spain and Argentina.” Furthermore, he added that “Pedro Sánchez is not above Spanish law and Spain is not his property. If he doesn’t hold out, he would have resigned when the scandal broke. All my support for Milei.”

