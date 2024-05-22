Venezuela condemned the attempted coup d’état carried out in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil published a statement in which Venezuela condemned any change of power through violent and unconstitutional means that threatens the sovereignty and self-determination of the people.

Likewise, he specified that this violence events only seeks to violate the political and social stability of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela, in accordance with the principles of international law and in the exercise of Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, energetically rejects any change of power through violent and unconstitutional means that threatens the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples, violating the political and social stability of that African nation,” reads the statement.

La República Bolivariana de Venezuela condena enérgicamente el intento de golpe de Estado perpetrado la madrugada del 19 de mayo de 2024, en contra del gobierno de la República Democrática del Congo. pic.twitter.com/jl4gQkSAtv — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 20, 2024

In the text, the president of the Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, expressed his support for democracy and the full reestablishment of the rule of law in the African nation.

In addition, President Maduro expressed his solidarity with the constitutional government of President Félix Tshisekedi, as well as with the democratically elected authorities.

Venezuela’s statement comes after the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo thwarted an “attempted military coup” perpetrated near the Palace of the Nation.

According to the local press, army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge reported that an attempted coup was attempted at one of the president’s offices in the capital, Kinshasa.

Ekenge specified that the coup attempt was perpetrated by Congolese and foreigners, who were “out of combat, including their leader.” Subsequent reports indicated that US and UK citizens were involved.

The assailants’ plans were to attack the Pullman hotel, where President Félix Tshisekedi was scheduled to arrive.

Furthermore, he added, the assailants were dressed in military uniforms, carrying AK-47 rifles, and waving flags of Zaire, the country’s official name under the US-backed dictatorship of Mobutu Sese Seko.

In addition to this attempted coup, there was an attack on the residence of the federal legislator and candidate for president of the National Assembly of the Congo, Vital Kamerhe.

In this attack, two police officers who were guarding the house and one of the attackers lost their lives.

Opposition “politician” Christian Malanga was killed in the failed coup. Although born in DR Congo, Malanga was a naturalized US citizen. He served in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program of the United States Armed Forces and lived in the US for many years. Malanga maintained contact with the US embassy since at least 2011.

In 2017, from Brussels, Belgium, following a strategy that may be familiar to those who follow Venezuela, Malanga proclaimed himself leader of DR Congo and announced that his New Zaire Government in Exile was the true government of the African country. His son Marcel, also a US citizen, was arrested following the failed coup.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

