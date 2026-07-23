Iran’s top military command vows to totally prevent global oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz if the United States acted on its threat of targeting the Islamic Republic’s infrastructure.

Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said US forces would target Iranian bridges or power plants in response to the Islamic Republic’s efforts to prevent illegal vessel movement through the waterway.

“The criminal, child-killing, and rogue president of the United States has once again threatened to target Iran’s national infrastructure,” the headquarters said.

“It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Should any vessel be permitted to transit the strait, it must do so exclusively via the designated route and in accordance with the previously announced procedures,” it added.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding last month to end the cycle arising from the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, which had begun on February 28.

Under the understanding, Iran agreed to allow fee-free maritime transit through the strait for a period of 60 days.

In compliance with the MoU, the Islamic Republic devised a special maritime route for vessels to cross the chokepoint, while warning vessels against using illegal routes.

The US has, however, been trying to escort transit through the strait along an illegal passageway, prompting the Islamic Republic to shut the corridor until Washington ended its interference in regional maritime movement.

The military command’s statement went on, “Should the United States carry out its threats, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow the export of even a single drop of oil, and the region’s oil, gas, electricity, and economic infrastructure will be targeted.”

Iran Army to US: Strait of Hormuz will never be reopened through war and aggressionhttps://t.co/qXTaDypyXc — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 14, 2026

“The repeated threats by the criminal United States and the terrorist military of that rogue state will have no consequence other than the expansion of the war throughout the region and potentially beyond it.”

The headquarters had previously likewise warned that any attack on Iranian infrastructure would be met with the destruction of all infrastructure across the region.

(PressTV)