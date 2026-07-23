Rescuers search for victims within the rubble of a collapsed building in Carabellada, La Guaira, after the double earthquake in Venezuela on June 24. Photo: Jesús Vargas/Getty Images.

Rescuers search for victims within the rubble of a collapsed building in Carabellada, La Guaira, after the double earthquake in Venezuela on June 24. Photo: Jesús Vargas/Getty Images.