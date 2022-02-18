Moscow: US Plans to Exploit Sleeper Terrorist Cells in Syria

Moscow, SANA- Russia revealed information about the intention of US intelligence to exploit sleeper terrorist cells in Syria to carry out attacks against the Syrian Arab Army.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in a statement that the Russian forces in Syria has information about the US intelligence plans to mobilize sleeping extremists in Syria to carry out attacks against the Syrian Army and the Russian and Iranian military personnel.

He added that the Russian forces in Syria are taking appropriate measures to deal with any possible incidents of this kind.

Featured image: Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov

(SANA)

