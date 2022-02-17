Venezuela and Russia Reinforce Military Ties

This Wednesday, February 16, Venezuela and Russia confirmed their commitment to a powerful military partnership to provide security and defend national borders. The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with the Russian Federation’s Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov, during an official visit to Caracas by the Russian diplomat, within the framework of the Venezuela–Russia High Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) .

“We have ratified the path of a powerful military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, for the defense of peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” said the Venezuelan head of state.

Along these lines, President Maduro specified that “the Commander in Chief, Vladimir Padrino, Minister for Defense, and the Superior General Staff have precise instructions on this.” Venezuela will “increase all the preparation plans, training, [and] cooperation with a military powerhouse in the world, such as Russia is, with which we have historical and deep ties,” said President Maduro.

The Venezuelan president highlighted that energy cooperation was also examined during the meeting with Borisov. President Maduro described the meeting as positive. “We had a good, long, detailed conversation,” President Maduro said. “We reviewed the map of world geopolitics, the map of hemispheric geopolitics, [and] we reviewed the state of Russian-Venezuelan bilateral cooperation.”

Details concerning various aspects in the fields of commerce, health care, science, innovation, culture, and military defense were also discussed.

President Maduro noted that relations between Russia and Venezuela are advancing to a higher level of strategic efficiency, characterized by a greater quality and depth in their agreements, leading to a stronger historical bond.

“We are going to celebrate 20 years of the Intergovernmental Commission,” President Maduro said, “but some time had passed since those two young leaders met who were making the history of our countries, Hugo Chávez and Vladimir Putin. They began their approach, their friendship, and they built this path that we have walked together. We have walked the 21st century together, the people, the government of Russia and Venezuela, and for what remains of the 21st century we have built a map of cooperation to continue walking together, united.”

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro during the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov. Photo: Zurimar Campos (Presidential Press).

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

