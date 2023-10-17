By Wayne Kublalsingh – Oct 11, 2023

And though the nation of the Jews will survive into perpetuity, the days of the state of Israel in the Middle East are numbered. It is difficult to envision a state of Israel in the Middle East lasting out the current century. The method that she has chosen to survive in her “promised land” is unsustainable.

Yet, so intoxicated are the US, Britain, Western Europe, their mainstream media, CNN, BBC, etc, by the shibboleth, the idea of an Israel in the Middle East, in the historical land of milk and honey, which God has promised his chosen people, they cannot admit to this brutal fact. One week before Al-Aqsa, the military flooding of Israel by Hamas, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser to US President Joe Biden, praised progress and stability in the Middle East: “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.”

Here are five reasons why the state of Israel will not survive in the Middle East into the next century:

Military impossibility: Israel fights like a lion with its cubs in its mouth. That is, its military frontline is packed with its homes, women, men, children. This is unlike the US, its chief political and military sponsor, which keeps its own people insulated by long-distance wars, in the Middle East, Africa, Latin and Central America, North and South East Asia and Eastern Europe.

Second, despite its cutting-edge defence and intelligence systems, the AI-driven dome, Mossad, it cannot defend itself against a rocket flood – 5,000 in half a day. And AI systems put human systems to sleep.

Third, the cost of an Israeli dome defence rocket is about US$40,000. The cost of a homemade Hamas rocket is small-change. These Hamas rockets are the equivalent of IEDs, improvised explosive devices, which the Afghans and Iraqis used to knock the Americans out of their nations.

Fourth, Israel’s nuclear weapons are useless here. Using such weapons here will blast away its own population. Israelis live a stone’s throw from Gaza and the West Bank.

A wronged people: Israel was led, by the US and Britain, to sack the Palestinian people from their homelands, confine them to large refugee camps, continually expand, control them, and punish them for resistance. In the present war, Israel has laid siege to Gaza. She has cut off electricity, food and water supplies. But there are 2.3 million citizens in Gaza. She is bombing Gaza, amassing tanks and artillery for a full-fledged assault.

However, she cannot extinguish Gaza or Hamas. The city is a labyrinth. It is tunnelled. That is why the inhabitants outwitted the Mossad, the US, CIA and the Israeli military. They were building their munitions in secret enclaves. Furthermore, Israel’s military superiority may not defeat the sheer will to power and restitution of a wronged Palestinian people.

Puppets die: Like in Ukraine, leaders who advance the interests of imperialist nations, before that of their own people, bring their nations to ruin. In the case of Ukraine, the US has expanded NATO (15 countries since 1990) to the borders of Ukraine, armed it, weaponised its pussycat, pawn, pandering political leadership, in order to destabilise Russia, energy-rich, and a political and economic ally of its real target, a dominantly competitive China. Israel has historically been the West’s proxy, puppet, in the Middle East. Used to control its own military, energy and geopolitical interests in the region.

But puppet masters ultimately act in their own interests, lose influence, wither away. The US is declining economically; increasingly being controlled by non-democratic actors, the Deep State – the CIA, the FBI, military-industrial complex, large corporate bodies such as Big Pharma and Big Tech, globalists (all US-coined words). And dystopian leadership and congresses. The more the US declines, the less could she protect her pawns.

Failed leadership: The US has failed Israel. Donald Trump sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to make peace in the Middle East. This puerile gent left out the Palestinians. His Abraham Accords is a friendship treaty between Israel and Morocco, the UAE and Bahrain. A Palestinian peace deal without the Palestinians. The Biden leadership has pursued the same track. No fair arbiter should choose sides between two mutually victimised peoples; the US cannot be a fair arbiter. US regime-change wars against Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and hostility to post-Pahlavi Revolutionary Iran have jeopardised Israel. Scores of anti-Israel General Assembly resolutions at the UN have been scuttled by the US.

New Jerusalem: The Hamas intifada is a breakout move. A breakout from political and military suffocation by successive US administrations and their Made in America man, Netanyahu. It is a hell or high water move, sophisticated yet daredevil, to reassert the Palestinian sovereignty over its own cause. No matter how many die. No matter the pummelling. This move, exposing the graphic suffering between two victimised peoples, also exposes the myth of Mossad’s, of Israel’s, impregnability.

Six years ago, I wrote: “Poor leadership has thrust the Israeli people into a no-win game. When the US weakens, cannot support Israel any more, Israelis run the risk of vicious retribution from North, South, East and West. The US would have no choice but to accommodate an Israel, an Amish or Mormon-like Israel, in its Mid-West, or South Western desert country.” (‘Namby-Pamby Foreign Policy’, Newsday, Express, Jamaica Gleaner, December 2017). Israel will have to find its New Jerusalem in the West.

