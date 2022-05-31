Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Western-aligned media has promoted a series of myths which immediately fall apart when compared to the reality on the battlefield.

Javier Couso Permuy, a Spanish politician and former deputy in the European parliament, has dismantled these propaganda narratives on one of his Twitter threads, where he exposes the true dirty players of this war. What follows is a summary of these debunked myths:

[Hilo] 1/5 Se va confirmando una realidad diferente a la narrativa propagandística impuesta por los medios de (des)información occidentales. Ni Rusia se quedó sin gasolina, ni le faltaba misiles o proyectiles, ni había parálisis militar, ni mucho menos estaba derrotada. — Javier Couso (@Caninator) May 30, 2022

Russia has not ran out of gas, nor is she low on missiles or projectiles, and she certainly isn’t close to being defeated.

There has yet to be a strategic advance on any front for Ukraine and, specifically in the Donbas, Ukrainian forces are starting to collapse. Russia controls 20% of Ukraine’s former territory, a size comparable to the Spanish regions of Andalusia and Catalonia combined.

In the face of this situation there are some voices, not many but still enough to be heard, who propose to accept the reality of the war and negotiate. Unfortunately, the voices calling for more war, urging the West to escalate—a senseless demand—are still the ones in control.

The supply of medium-range missiles capable of reaching Russian territory, or the idea of naval operations in the Black Sea to break the Russian blockade, could lead to a serious escalation and carries with it the danger of tactical nuclear warheads being used.

The geopolitical shifts taking place on a global scale are significant and there are only two options: negotiation and readjustment of security agreements, or military escalation with catastrophic results for all of humanity. The decision will be made in Washington, in the EU there are only subalterns.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

