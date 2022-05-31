As we head into the second round of Colombia’s presidential election, much is being said about first-round runner-up Rodolfo Hernández. We’re dealing with a 77-year-old businessman who introduces himself as “old but tasty,” and is also known as the Colombian Donald Trump due to his aggressive verbal and physical style, and his intense campaign efforts on social media.

With almost 420,000 followers on his TikTok channel (one of the most popular accounts recently), Hernández gets more than 3.5 million likes on his posts and is sure that he is the “future president” of the country.

In many of his viral videos, Hernández challenges leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, and many of his proposals orbit around a supposed fight against corruption in Colombia, which has been governed by narco-traffickers for decades.

“Pray that I don’t win,” warns Hernández in his comments. However, he is wrapped up in many accusations and investigations for a number of events which include violent and aggressive acts, insults, and even death threats against other politicians.

A dangerous guy

In total, there are more than 30 cases open against Hernández in Colombia’s attorney general’s office. One of them is for slapping a council member in 2018.

There is also a case open against him for financial irregularities of his management of the Municipal Hygiene Company which he oversaw during his time as mayor of Bucaramanga, when he also obtained contracts for a firm where his son was working, so as to accrue personal benefits.

More Uribismo?

Despite naming Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez as its official representative, the political coalition controlled by former President Álvaro Uribe—which was also pulling the strings behind current President Iván Duque—lent its support to the “Colombian Trump,” Rodolfo Hernández, as soon as the results were made public.

Gutiérrez, after learning of his defeat in the first round, announced that “we don’t want to lose the country and we aren’t going to risk losing Colombia’s future, that is why Rodrigo [Gutiérrez’s running mate Rodrigo Lara] and I will vote for Rodolfo.”

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

