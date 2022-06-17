The president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, recently got confused when Carla Angola, a self-exiled far-right Venezuelan journalist currently based in the US, asked her why former Deputy Juan Guaidó was not invited to the 6th Summit of the Americas held last week in the city of Los Angeles, California.

“But the president that you recognize as the democratic leader in Venezuela is not here. What do you think about it, that Juan Guaidó is not here?” asked Angola, to which Pelosi replied “by whom?”

RELATED CONTENT: Former Deputy Guaidó Followed by the Violence He Sowed

Despite the fact that the journalist reiterated to the congresswoman who the question was about, Pelosi only limited herself to saying: “I want to talk about who was here. And who was here is the president of the United States.”

Nancy Pelosi doesn't remember Juan Guaido. pic.twitter.com/BbgMKQ4zy4 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 16, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Condemns Uruguay’s Irresponsible Refusal of Overflight Permission for Boeing 747

Guaidó, who claims to be the interim president of Venezuela, said on Tuesday that his exclusion from the failed summit was due to “blackmail, mainly from Mexico and Argentina,” whose presidents would have opposed his “direct participation.”

However, these claims had already been denied by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after the Associated Press agency, citing an anonymous official as their source, claimed that the Mexican government had asked the US to exclude Guaidó from the summit.

“No, we don’t get involved. What we said was that they should invite all the countries, that was my approach, I don’t get involved in politicking,” López Obrador clarified. It is worth mentioning that the Mexican president had already decided not to attend the sixth edition of the Summit due to the refusal of the US government to invite Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.