With strategic cooperation on the agenda, the international tour of President Nicolás Maduro continued in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the sixth country on his itinerary, which saw him visit Turkey, then Algeria, Iran, Kuwait and Qatar.

Upon his arrival, the president expressed his gratitude for receiving the affection, support and good treatment of the peoples and governments of the entire region. He then pointed out that Venezuela has cultivated relations with the region at all levels over the years.

“The time has come to make a leap that suits a new era of closer cooperation on all issues,” said Maduro in reference to the meetings and agreements held during the tour.

He also referred to the meetings he held with Qatari businessmen to bring investment, knowledge and technology to Venezuela and in turn to open international markets to Venezuela’s business community.

“A set of very interesting conferences is coming, to which I summon all private companies, and anyone who produces something in Venezuela,” emphasized the Venezuelan head of state.

This is the second time that the Venezuelan head of state has visited the Republic of Azerbaijan, after his first state visit, on October 21, 2016.

On this occasion, he was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elnur Israfil oglu Mammadov, and the Venezuelan Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Christopher Martínez.

An economic boost

On the other hand, President Nicolás Maduro expressed that the tour will also open opportunities in the international market for private and state entrepreneurs, in a region that has millions of inhabitants with substantial economic power.

In this way, there is hope that a diversified model will develop that does not depend on oil revenue, although this will continue to be an aspect of vital importance for comprehensive development.

“We have also come to review the bilateral agenda, with a strong team, to propose viable options for cooperation in tourism, science and technology,” added the president.

Strategic objectives

Among the objectives raised by the visit of the head of state to Azerbaijan, and the rest of the countries, is the need to achieve a diversified economy with export options, linked to the world’s food security and sovereignty, “especially with the crisis that is impacting us today, with shortages and inflation of all fundamental products such as rice and wheat in the world diet,” notes Maduro.

It will also allow all governments to be updated on the economic, political and social situation in Venezuela, after the campaign that was unleashed against the South American country. Likewise, Maduro highlighted the scientific and technological advances with high-tech companies that will soon be operating in Venezuela.

International attention

Many mainstream media outlets and far-right influencers have launched a campaign against President Maduro’s international tour, calling for the United Stated to jail him under the bogus arrest warrant issued by Donald Trump’s administration against the Venezuelan head of state. US Senator Marco Rubio formally asked his government to request an Interpol Red Notice to proceed with the detention of the Venezuelan president under such grounds.

Similarly, a smear campaign has been launched by mainstream media and right-wing individuals after the signing of the 20-year strategic plan of cooperation between Iran and Venezuela. Almost in parallel to this diplomatic achievement, a Venezuelan jumbo jet Boeing 747 was detained by Argentinian authorities under dubious circumstances after Uruguayan authorities denied overfly rights for a fuel resupply of the jet while it was on its way back to Venezuela. Interestingly, there is evidence that US and Israeli intelligence were behind the incident.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

