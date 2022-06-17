Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria released an official statement from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Thursday, June 16, denouncing irresponsible actions by Uruguay’s aviation authority that endangered the lives of a Venezuelan plane crew.

The information was released by the Venezuelan diplomat through his Twitter account. In the statement, the Venezuelan government detailed how the Uruguayan aviation authority “denied the overflight permit granted to the Venezuelan company Emtrasur, while the aircraft was in the air fulfilling the itinerary from Ezeiza-[Argentina]-Montevideo-Caracas, to make a technical stop for fuel resupply.”

“The crew of the aircraft was forced to return immediately to the Ezeiza airport in Argentina,” continued Faria’s statement, “not having the regulatory minimum fuel, putting the life of the crew at serious risk.”

En nombre del Gobierno de Venezuela compartimos a la opinión pública internacional un comunicado en rechazo a la acción de la autoridad aeronáutica de Uruguay, que puso en peligro las vidas de la tripulación de avión venezolano. pic.twitter.com/iPbgoRMkUx — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) June 16, 2022

The unofficial translation:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the irresponsible handling by the Uruguayan aeronautical authority, revoking the overflight permit granted to the Venezuelan company Emtrasur while the aircraft was in the air, fulfilling the itinerary between Argentina’s Ezeiza International Airport, Montevideo and Caracas, to make its technical fuel resupply stop-over.

The crew of the aircraft was forced to return immediately to the Ezeiza airport in Argentina, not having the required fuel, putting the lives of the crew at serious risk.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces before the international aeronautical community this unfortunate action that could have caused a tragedy, human losses and damages for both nations, in addition to flagrantly violating the freedoms of the air, in accordance with the provisions of Article 140 of the Organic Law of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Once it landed, it was found that the aircraft had only 17,000 liters of fuel, well below what is recommended by the Emtrasur Standard Operating Procedure, which is established at 20,000 liters.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela considers the incident as unacceptable and demands explanations from the authorities of the Uruguayan government regarding this terrible event.

At the same time, it urges to ensure the principles of security, fraternity and brotherhood that have historically guided relations between the two nations.

-Caracas, June 16, 2022

On Saturday, June 11, the government of Argentina reported that it had grounded a Venezuelan Boeing 747-300M at the Ezeiza international airport, and stated that the aircraft was owned by the Iranian company Mahan Air. In reality, the airplane belongs to the Venezuelan government, and its inauguration flight was widely covered in February 2022, as reported by Orinoco Tribune and several other Venezuelan news outlets.

Regional and international media have created a circus with conflicting reports, fake news, and various narratives deployed in an attempt to smear the legitimate operation by the recently created Venezuelan air cargo company. This whirlwind of media activity has appeared in the last 48 hours, even though the jumbo jet was detained on June 8.

Analysts within Venezuela suspect US and Israeli intelligence services as the masterminds behind this latest aggression against Venezuela and Iran. The US are suspected due to failure of the Summit of the Americas organized by the US government in Los Angeles last week, and also due to the successful international tour of President Nicolas Maduro that so far has taken him to three continents and six countries—Turkey, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Azerbaijan. Israel is suspected due to its hatred of Revolutionary Iran, and also due to the signing of 20-year strategic alliance between Venezuela and Iran during President Maduro’s international tour.

