National Assembly of Venezuela Creates Friendship Groups to Strengthen International Relations

On Tuesday, May 3, the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) created the first block of 18 parliamentary friendship groups, whose mission is to strengthen relations with the world, thus combating the attempts made to isolate Venezuela in recent years through a powerful economic and diplomatic blockade of carried out by the West.

The imperial strategy was to create and direct a parallel government, invested with legitimacy, in order to plunder Venezuela’s resources.

“The entire nation recognizes the situation of peace, the situation of hope and, above all, the constructive work to strengthen ties with all the countries of the world in a climate of peace and respect for sovereignty,” said the president of the AN, Jorge Rodríguez, as reported by Últimas Noticias. He also highlighted that a new dialogue process is approaching in the country and Venezuela, but that international normality has not been resolved.

In addition to the creation of these groups, the Executive has been taking steps to normalize diplomatic relations with countries that at the time bowed to the imperial agenda. Such is the case of Colombia, Italy, Brazil and Uruguay, which had even recognized the “diplomatic representatives” of the “interim president.”

Featured image: Swearing-in of Venezuelan parliamentary friendship groups. Photo: Últimas Noticias/Wilmer Errades.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

