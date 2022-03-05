NATO Rules Out Zelensky’s Request for No-Fly Zone

NATO ruled out the implementation of a no-fly zone in Ukraine’s airspace, citing that this could constitute a direct conflict with Russia that would provoke a “total war in Europe.”

On Friday, March 4, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, announced that NATO does not want to “be part of the conflict with Russia in Ukraine.” “The only way to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes and impose it by shooting down Russian planes,” stated Stoltenberg. It would be a step that would signify a full involvement of NATO nations in the conflict. RELATED CONTENT: Ukraine: The US and NATO Created this Mess (Statement) “We understand the desperation [of the Ukrainians].” added the NATO head. “But we believe that if we do it, we will end up with something that can become an all-out war in Europe, engulfing many other countries and causing much more human suffering.” For this reason, Stoltenberg explained that NATO members have made “the painful decision” to reinforce sanctions in support of Ukraine, but “without directly involving NATO forces in the conflict in Ukraine, neither on land nor in its airspace.” RELATED CONTENT: Understanding Ukrainian Nazism

Despite their commitments to “defend Ukraine” in the event of a Russian attack, none of the Western countries have advocated a direct NATO-led military intervention to defend their Ukrainian ally.

Given this scenario, Ukrainian President Zelensky openly lamented the inaction of the West in the face of the Russian military operation, launched on February 24 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. He criticized that the European leaders have left Kiev alone and are not ready to accept Kiev into NATO because everyone is afraid of Russia.

Featured image: NATO Head Jens Stoltenberg (right) and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) during a press conference on June 4, 2019. File photo.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

