In recent weeks, a group of far-right “journalist-influencers” abroad, through various platforms, have been attempting to create a consistent narrative whereby Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab is threatened with death for the work he has been carrying out against corruption in Venezuela, especially in the multi-billion dollar PDVSA-crypto case.

These individuals include Wender Villalobos, Maibort Petit, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Andrés Izarra, and Daniel Lara Farías. They have been posting messages on social media platforms in which they name AG Saab as the victim of a possible assassination. This clear incitement of criminal behavior constitutes a crime in Venezuela.

#EnVideo 📹 | Al menos cinco ciudadanos venezolanos radicados en el exterior, "palangristas", han difundido en los últimos 7 días amenazas contra la integridad física del Fiscal General Tarek William Saab.#ElUniversal #EUVzla #Venezuela #Política pic.twitter.com/zxS7CYNd74 — El Universal (@ElUniversal) May 6, 2024

Due to its consistent messaging, the campaign appears to be orchestrated, and appears shortly after the president, Nicolás Maduro, recognized the excellent work of the prosecutor regarding the investigation of the PDVSA-crypto case.

Threats from abroad

From Miami, the “influencers” Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and Maibort Petit, staunch far-right opposition activists and anti-Chavistas, suggested in an interview that a “shooting” would be unleashed in Venezuela if Saab continues to reveal names.

For his part, YouTuber Wender Enrique Villalobos, also based abroad, said that the attorney general is revealing details of the corruption case because “he is on his way out.” “We have information that many people are going to take revenge on Tarek William Saab,” said Villalobos. “They are going to make a mess of him. Look at what happened to Danilo Anderson.”

Danilo Anderson was a special Venezuelan prosecutor investigating the 2002 coup d’état against President Hugo Chávez. He was assassinated by a bomb that was traced to far-right Venezuelan opposition activists and journalists based in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber Daniel Lara Farías threatened to kill Attorney General Saab on his podcast. Through this platform, Lara Farías frequently launches media attacks against Venezuela. Lara Farías said that the life of the head of the Public Ministry was in danger and also conectted the statement with the fate of Danilo Anderson.

Finally, the former Telesur president Andrés Izarra, now a far-right opposition commentator, joined the group and pointed out the attorney general for not having “political and moral stature.” Furthermore, he recalled when Saab was forcibly removed by a violent mob from his home during the 2002 coup d’état, by Leopoldo López and Henrique Capriles Radonski, despite having parliamentary immunity and not being accused of committing a crime. Saab was then deputy of the Venezuelan National Assembly.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.