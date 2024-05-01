Student protests continue against the genocide that the Israeli regime, financed by the US, continues to wage on the people of Palestine. Protesters have set up camps at nearly 80 universities in the United States, including the renowned Columbia University in New York.

The police have arrested hundreds of students and academic personnel who have stood up for the Palestinians who are suffering genocide in Gaza.

This week, numerous activists are gathering outside the Manhattan campus buildings, forming a human barricade to block the doors and chanting: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Another of the slogans that is heard in the demonstrations is: “We will honor all the martyrs, all the fathers, mothers, and fathers. We will honor all the martyrs, all the children, sons and daughters.”

Repression of freedom of expression in the US

According to the international press, these demonstrations, which have gained momentum over the last week, occurred after Columbia University announced that it started to temporarily suspend students who are participating in the pro-Palestinian protests. Politicians and police forces have tried to repress and intimidate students, evicting them from university residence, suspending their studies, or linking them to terrorism or anti-Semitism.

Samar Saeed, a Palestinian-American studying for a doctorate in history joined the camp at Georgetown University in Washington DC on the first day, stating, “These protests are unprecedented in terms of the scale, the number and the expansion that they have had.”

In two weeks, at least 900 students have been arrested for participating in peaceful protests against Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian territories. In Gaza nearly 35,000 people have died in this genocidal campaign, funded largely by the US. Among the detainees is Jill Stein, a US presidential candidate in the upcoming elections.

Other universities

Rage against the genocide in Palestine is growing every day and demonstrations are proliferating on various campuses around the world. Various universities in Spain, France, Argentina and Venezuela have also set up camps against the genocide.

