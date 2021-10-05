New Batch of Cuba’s Abdala Vaccines Arrives in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, for sending Venezuela a shipment of 900,000 Abdala vaccines, to be integrated into the Venezuelan mass vaccination scheme, after Venezuela granted emergency use authorization, following Nicaragua and Vietnam.

These hundreds of thousands of doses are “part of the plan to bring, from Cuba, no less than 15 million vaccines, for five million Venezuelans who must be vaccinated with three doses,” said the Venezuelan president.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Reports on New COVID-19 Cases, Vaccination and Reopening Measures

Cuba has developed several COVID vaccines and began, at the beginning of September, mass immunization with Soberana 02, including for children from the age of two and up. Venezuelans could begin to receive this drug within the framework of the announced return to classes under the reopening scheme (7+7) at the end of October.

President Maduro reported that the effectiveness of a vaccine for children produced in China is being evaluated. It would be the Sinopharm vaccine for children three years and older.

RELATED CONTENT: Tibisay Lucena: ‘I Hope European Union Respects 21N Elections, Venezuela is a Sovereign Country’

Despite of the international blockade imposed by Washington and the European Union, President Maduro also announced a purchase order for Merck’s Molnupiravir pills (produced in Germany) that reduce the viral load of COVID-19 by 50%.

The government hopes that this week Venezuela will meet its goal of ensuring that 50% of the population has at least one dose of any of the vaccines circulating in the country.

Featured image: No less than 15 million vaccines are expected for five million Venezuelans who must be vaccinated with three doses each of Abdala (Photo: BioCubaFarma).

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL