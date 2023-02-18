The Russian news agency RIA Novosti has reported that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) BALTOPS-2022 military exercise, held in June 2022 near the Danish island of Bornholm, involved US divers carrying deep-sea equipment, who allegedly installed C4 explosives on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, according to an anonymous letter received by US journalist John Mark Dougan.

The journalist provided the text of the letter to RIA Novosti. According to Dougan, he has every reason to trust the source, as he provided evidence, including photographs of the exercise, and related documents. The source, “a member of a foreign armed forces” according to Dougan, requested the journalist not show the photographs to anyone, for fear of revealing his identity, and to keep the documents in his possession. The letter was sent from a disposable email account on October 2, 2022. Dougan tried to contact the sender of the mail, but was unable to reach him.

“I completely trust the letter,” Dougan told RIA Novosti. “It contains details that only someone who is well acquainted with the BALTOPS-22 exercises and deep-sea equipment could provide. Everything was correct.”

The author of the letter claims to have “leading administration role” in the BALTOPS exercises held last June. According to him, on June 15, 2022, a US military helicopter delivered a group of men in civilian clothes on the island where the exercise was being held.

The author explained that their hairstyles, mustaches and beards, as well as the absence of identification tags, seemed strange to him.

“My first thought was that they looked like a group of terrorists,” the letter stated.

The US submariners met with a vice admiral from the US Sixth Fleet and a group of men in civilian clothes, possibly intelligence officials, who had arrived in a different helicopter. The author could not hear their conversation due to the noise of the helicopter.

The witness said he noticed that the Americans were wearing MK-29 rebreathers (air masks), which use a helium-oxygen mixture for deep sea diving. They also had other very sophisticated and expensive equipment not used by conventional naval units. In addition, they carried small, hard-case boxes.

The divers themselves claimed that they were there to participate in an underwater demining exercise: they were to take a rubber boat to a predetermined location, search for anti-ship mines, and return to shore with their findings. However, they did not have the necessary equipment. And after talking to the US vice admiral, they did not go to the designated exercise area but to a different location, wrote the source.

“They exited their boat wearing their rebreathers, and they disappeared under the water for over six hours,” the letter continued. “There is no self-contained underwater gear that I know of that can keep a diver under for six hours. With the newest military systems, three or four max is possible.”

According to the source, after a few hours his team got concerned about the safety of the divers, and contacted the coordinator of the US Sixth Fleet, which assured them that everything was fine. After more than six hours, the US servicemen returned without their boxes, and were then picked up by a waiting helicopter. They did not speak with any of the foreign military personnel participating in the exercise. The men in civilian clothes also left shortly afterwards, in a different helicopter.

“In retrospect, here are my suspicions,” the whistleblower concluded. “The divers met with a small waiting submersible that shuttled them to the area of the pipeline. The explosives required for such an act would not fit in their gear. So I suspect they were carrying survey and locating equipment that would be used to mark where the explosives needed to be placed. Once they examined the pipeline, marked the proper coordinates, they would have time to examine the data with explosives engineers, return to the site at a later time, and place required charges to be detonated on a timer or remotely.”

In a briefing prior to BALTOPS-2022, US Sixth Fleet commander, Vice Adm. Eugene Black stated that the exercises would include underwater minesweeping maneuvers. However, since Dougan could not reach the author of the letter, he could not confirm the identity of the vice admiral referred to in the letter.

This email confirms what US journalist Seymour Hersh reported in his article published last week, directly implicating the US government and President Joe Biden in the sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2 that occurred on September 26, 2022, when gas leaks were discovered at four locations at once, an act that Russia called “international terrorism.”

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.