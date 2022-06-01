Caracas, May 31, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Tuesday, May 31, on behalf of the national board of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the first vice president of the organization, Diosdado Cabello, announced structural changes in the party’s leadership, organization, and state offices, in order to continue advancing Bolivarian socialism, and to implement the 1X10 Good Governance program.

During a press conference, Deputy Cabello said that the changes are being made in accordance with proposals discussed with the national leadership in each of the states, with vice presidents and the political bureau. The structural changes reflect agreements made at the 5th PSUV Congress held in February 2022.

The Political Bureau will be made up of the president of the party, Nicolás Maduro Moros, with Diosdado Cabello as first vice president, along with Cilia Flores, Delcy Rodríguez, Jorge Rodríguez, Tarek El Aissami, Héctor Rodríguez, Adán Chávez, Carmen Meléndez, Pedro Infante, Diva Guzmán, Nahum Fernández, and Francisco Torrealba.

In addition, the restructuring consists in the elimination of the organization’s regional vice presidencies. The president assured that these positions were no longer justified, and the PSUV will now maintain liaisons in each state instead, preserving only the vice presidents for each sector.

Below is the complete new structure of the PSUV:

PSUV Political Bureau:

• Nicolas Maduro Moros

• Diosdado Cabello Rondon

• Cilia Flores

• Delcy Rodríguez

• Jorge Rodríguez

• Tareck El Aissami

• Héctor Rodríguez

• Adán Chavez

• Carmen Meléndez

• Pedro Infante

• Diva Guzman

• Nahum Fernandez

• Francisco Torrealba

The number of vice presidencies remains the same, with the exception of the regional vice presidents who have been eliminated. However, the two vice presidencies for communication and for electoral technique were merged, to now form one position, vice president of communication and electoral affairs, who will act under the direction of the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez. In addition, a vice president of regional and municipal affairs was created, to fall under the director of the mayor of the Libertador municipality, Carmen Meléndez.

There were some changes for the vice presidents for each sector. Adán Chávez will replace Héctor Rodríguez in training and ideology (Rodríguez was appointed after the death of previous incumbent, William Izarra). Deputy Diva Guzmán will be in charge of the vice presidency for women, and international affairs will now be headed by Tania Díaz, who previously was in charge of communications.

Clara Vidal will be in Indigenous affairs, replacing Aloha Núñez; Nicolás Maduro Guerra will be in charge of religious affairs, replacing José Vielma Mora; and Yelitze Santaella will be in charge of finance, replacing Jesús Faría.

Héctor Rodríguez will assume the vice presidency of the Great Patriotic Pole, which was under the leadership of Eduardo Piñate. Érika Farías will take over the vice presidency of missions and great missions.

Continuing in their positions will be Francisco Ameliach in integral defense, Grecia Colmenares in youth, Pedro Carreño in discipline and revolutionary ethics, Francisco Torrealba (current minister for labor) for the vice presidency of the working class, and Pedro Infante (appointed on March 7) in organization.

Vice Presidencies:

• PSUV organization vice presidency: Pedro Infante

• Vice president of communication and electoral affairs: Jorge Rodríguez

• Vice-presidency of training and ideology: Adán Chávez

•Vice presidency of women: Diva Guzmán

•Vice presidency for the working class: Francisco Torrealba

•Vice president for International Affairs: Tania Díaz

• Vice presidency for communes and social movements: Jorge Arreaza

• Vice president of discipline and revolutionary ethics: Pedro Carreño

• Vice president for mobilization and events: Nahum Fernández

• Vice presidency of the Great Patriotic Pole and Alliance: Héctor Rodríguez

• Vice presidency for regional and municipal affairs: Carmen Meléndez

• Vice presidency for religious affairs: Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra

•Vice presidency for youth: Grecia Colmenares

• Vice presidency for missions and major missions: Erika Farías

• Vice presidency for the comprehensive defense of the nation: Francisco Ameliach

• Vice president of finance: Yelitze Santaella

• Vice presidency for the productive economy: Jesús Farías

• Vice presidency of Indigenous affairs: Clara Vidal

State liaisons:

• Amazonas: Rander Peña

• Anzoátegui: Luis Jose Marcano

• Apure: Eduardo Pinate

• Aragua: Ricardo Molina

• Barinas: Jorge Arreaza

• Bolivar: Alexis Rodriguez Cabello

• Carabobo: Rodbexa Poleo

• Cojedes: Iris Varela

• Caracas: Carmen Melendez

• Delta Amacuro: Antonio Galindez

• Guárico: Hugbel Roa

• Falcón: Victor Clark

• La Guaira: Jose Alejandro Teran

• Lara: Francisco Ameliach

• Mérida: Jehyson Jose Guzman

• Miranda: Hector Rodriguez

• Monagas: Fidel Vasquez

• Nueva Esparta: Jose Gregorio Vielma Mora

• Portuguese: Blanca Eekhout

• Sucre: Jesus Farias

• Táchira: Freddy Bernal

• Trujillo: Pedro Carreno

• Yaracuy: Julio Leon Heredia

• Zulia: Jacqueline Faria

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

