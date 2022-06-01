June 1, 2022
Similac baby formulas are seen at empty baby formula section shelves at a Target store due to shortage in the availability of baby food on May 17, 2022, in New Jersey, United States. © Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Similac baby formulas are seen at empty baby formula section shelves at a Target store due to shortage in the availability of baby food on May 17, 2022, in New Jersey, United States. © Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.