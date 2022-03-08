Jorge Jodríguez: We Must Reinforce Ethics Within PSUV

This Monday, during the 5th Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Jorge Rodríguez called on party members to reinforce the internal ethics of the organization.

The PSUV leader recalled that PSUV members swore to stand by the Venezuelan people in their struggle and hardships.

He proposed establishing a more developed code of ethics for PSUV, with more attention to detail, capable of attending to the political and social needs of the people.

“Few parties are freer than ours,” said Rodríguez. “PSUV is an expression of the worldview that each of us has. Corruption must be punished for all to see, and even more so if those responsible are party members or supposed leaders of the Revolution. Zero tolerance towards corruption.”

He mentioned that there are five basic elements that should be discussed during the 5th Congress of the party. Speaking from the Teresa Carreño Theater, in Caracas, he mentioned that is necessary to debate the topics of discipline, hard work, honesty, unity, and the wisdom to seek out the truth.

It is important to be aware of one’s obligations, added Rodríguez: “We must understand that public posts are a duty, not a privilege.”

The fight against corruption

He also highlighted the need to fight corruption: “corrupt officials who betray their party must be prosecuted with hard-hitting and severe measures.”

Rodríguez questioned the fact that some officials are exalted due to their entourage instead of their work ethic.

“It is not easy to be a mayor, because the first thing you need is the awareness of your obligations and the discipline to carry out your tasks,” said Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly. “We are now in the eye of the hurricane, and we might not know it, but on this little piece of the earth called Venezuela the fiercest battle, against the strongest empire in the world, is taking place.”

Finally, he denounced those who stray from the true path of the party, commenting on the importance of honesty.

“We must strive to be, and present ourselves, as honest before the people,” said Rodríguez. “And to be self-critical, each day at our positions. Us politicians are just human, but we have taken an oath to stand by the people in their hardships.”

