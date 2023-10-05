On Oct. 2, 2023, the United Nations Security Council voted, with Russia and China abstaining, to authorize a nominally Kenyan-led multinational foreign intervention into Haiti, a deployment that violates Kenyan, Haitian, and international law, Haïti Liberté journalist Kim Ives told TRT World.
“The troops are going to create a huge mess,” Ives said. “The Kenyans being in front, this is just black-face on a U.S.-Canadian effort.”
UNSC Approves Deployment of Troops to Haiti Despite Protests
“The target of these [invading] forces… are the people fighting the criminal gangs, armed neighborhood defense committees… which are also calling for a revolution,” Ives continued.
The force being deployed is not a traditional UN “peacekeeper” force, known often as “Blue Helmets.” It is instead a U.S.-recruited multinational force, fronted for by the Kenyans, which will be acting without UNSC oversight.
G77+China Holds Summit in Cuba Calling for a Different World Order
This is the first time this formula, which reflects the multipolar world, has ever been used. At yesterday’s Security Council meeting, the U.S. State Department’s Jeffrey DeLaurentis crowed that Washington had managed “to create a new way of preserving global peace and security.”
