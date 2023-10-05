By Margaret Flowers – Oct 2, 2023
Why That Matters And What You Need To Know.
Julian Assange may be extradited to the United States as soon as this month. His last avenues to appeal the United Kingdom’s extradition order are being exhausted. Clearing the FOG speaks with Kevin Gosztola, an investigative journalist and author of “Guilty of Journalism: The political case against Julian Assange,” about why the power structure is targeting Julian Assange, the charges against him and how his trial in the United States will be constrained to prevent him from defending himself. Gosztola also discusses the bigger picture of the impacts of Assange’s case, especially how it will embolden more attacks on journalists who expose wrongdoing.
Listen here:
Guest:
Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof, host of the “Dissenter Weekly,” co-host of the podcast “Unauthorized Disclosure,” and member of Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). He is the author of “Guilty of Journalism: The political case against Julian Assange,” available through Project Censored.
