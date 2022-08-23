According to a statement released this Thursday, the Sandinista government has confirmed that a ship has set sail for Cuba, carrying food for Cuban families along with the love and solidarity of the Nicaraguan people.

“It has set off for our sister Cuba,” reads the statement. “The ship bears the name of our general of free men and women, Augusto C. Sandino.”

The authorities noted that the ship left from the Arlen Siu Port, located in El Ram, and that it should arrive in the port of Mariel on August 22.

The statement ended by touching on the historic links of friendship between the two nations: “Brothers and sisters forever, together forever … of Martí, of Fidel, of Miguel, of our Generals Sandino and Zeledón, and of al of the heroes of our Patria Grande.”

In the wake of the oil tanker fire in Matanzas, caused by a lightning strike, expressions of solidarity with the Cuban Revolution have been expressed from all around the world. However, those wishing to donate to help recovery efforts have been stymied by international banks bowing to the US sanctions regime enforced on Cuba for over 60 years.

Author Helen Yaffe, for example, detailed how her donations were refused by the UK-based HNBC banking institution.

After the devastating fire in #Matanzas, #Cuba, I donated to the Cuban government's emergency fund. My online payment was confirmed (took a screenshot) but a few days later I was told by @HSBC_UK that the payment was blocked because "the whole world sanctions Cuba." Wrong! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/j1zT3GT6bV — Helen Yaffe (@HelenYaffe) August 22, 2022

From the other side, other friendly countries like Bolivia and Russia have sent shipments with donations of food and energy.

