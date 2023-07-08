The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has reiterated its support for the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.

“We call for redoubled international efforts to reach a just solution that ensures the fulfillment of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as a just solution that ends the suffering of Palestinian refugees within the framework of [United Nations] General Assembly Resolution 194,” reads the final declaration of the Summit of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The statement, issued on Thursday, July 6, at the end of the NAM’s two-day event, held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, also condemned the escalation of attacks by the Israeli army and extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians, including the recent military incursion into Jenin, in the West Bank, which claimed the lives of 12 Palestinians and injured 140 others.

The alliance of 120 countries also condemned in the strongest terms the burning and desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden and criticized the Swedish authorities for having authorized this heinous act.

In an act authorized by the Swedish police on June 28, which was also the first day of the Muslim holiday of Aid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice, of great religious and cultural importance for Muslim worshippers), a man burned several pages of a copy of the Quran in front of the largest mosque in Stockholm, Sweden’s capital, drawing international condemnation.

Muslim-majority countries and Islamic organizations called unacceptable any insult to the holy Quran and Islamic sites in the name of freedom of expression, and condemned the rising tide of global Islamophobia.

In addition, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) criticized the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against member states of the bloc, and considered the embargoes as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law, particularly its principles such as non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, the right to self-determination, and sovereignty of states.

The bloc called for the “immediate and unconditional cessation” of the sanctions imposed on NAM members such as Cuba and Venezuela, adding that “these measures undermine human rights and impede the full socio-economic development of the sanctioned nations.”

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

