Venezuela Condemns Israeli Forces Attack on Murdered Palestinian Journalist’s Funeral

The Venezuelan government reiterated its solidarity with the Palestinian people and their cause.

The government of Venezuela has denounced the violent attacks of Israeli security forces on the funeral procession of veteran Palestinian journalist, Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by the occupation army in Jenin, West Bank last Wednesday, May 11.

On behalf of the Venezuelan people, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia expressed his solidarity with Palestine “in the face of injustice and feigned ignorance of their noble and just cause.”