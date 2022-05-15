Venezuela Condemns Israeli Forces Attack on Murdered Palestinian Journalist’s Funeral
The Venezuelan government reiterated its solidarity with the Palestinian people and their cause.
The government of Venezuela has denounced the violent attacks of Israeli security forces on the funeral procession of veteran Palestinian journalist, Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by the occupation army in Jenin, West Bank last Wednesday, May 11.
On behalf of the Venezuelan people, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia expressed his solidarity with Palestine “in the face of injustice and feigned ignorance of their noble and just cause.”
Venezuela repudia la violenta actuación de las fuerzas de seguridad del gobierno israelí durante el funeral de la periodista Shireen Abu Akleh. Nuestra solidaridad con el pueblo y Gobierno de Palestina ante la injusticia y el pretendido desconocimiento de su noble y justa causa. pic.twitter.com/XaTpMNaszj
— Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) May 14, 2022
RELATED CONTENT: Israeli Forces Attack Funeral Procession of Slain Palestinian Journalist
In videos posted on news media and social media on Friday, Israeli forces can be seen attacking the funeral procession and beating those carrying Abu Akleh’s coffin. The Israeli security forces also ripped Palestinian flags from the hands of attendees and fired stun grenades into the procession. These arbitrary acts of violence have unleashed a wave of outrage all over the world.
After international outcry, the Israeli police informed that it would investigate the violent actions of its agents during the funeral.
Both the Al Jazeera network and the Palestinian Authority, as well as Palestinians and pro-Palestinian organizations around the world condemned Israel for the death of Akleh, who had been covering Palestine for more than two decades.
Featured image: Israeli police attack funeral procession of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem. Photo: AP.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/GMS/SC
You must be logged in to post a comment.