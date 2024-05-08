A public opinion survey carried out by the Ideadatos opinioin analysis company indicates that the presidential candidate of the Simón Bolívar Great Patriotic Pole (GPPSB), Nicolás Maduro, is the preferred candidate of 52.7% of Venezuela’s population. This figure is more than double that of the opposition candidate with the highest level of support (18.7%), Edmundo González Urritia.

Still further back, in terms of voter preference, are Daniel Ceballos with 4.9%, Claudio Fermín with 2.5%, Javier Bertucci with 2.4%, Antonio Ecarri with 2.3%, Benjamin Rausseo with 1.8%, José Brito with 0.6%, Luis Eduardo Martínez with 1.50%, and Enrique Márquez with 0.5%.

The survey also measured the willingness of respondents to participate in the presidential elections of July 28. A total of 64% of respondents stated that they will definitely participate in the electoral process, 16% said that they might, 5% assure that they will not vote, and 15% did not know or did not answer this question.

The survey was carried out throughout the country with a sample of 1,600 people from April 29 to May 3.

Regarding party preference, the survey shows that 46% sympathize with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Great Patriotic Pole, while 13% identify with the Unitary Platform, and 27% of those surveyed do not know or did not respond to this question.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.