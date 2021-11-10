November 10, 2021

Padrino Accuses Colombia of Inventing Enemies to ‘Sponge off Dollars’

Venezuela’s Vice President for Political Sovereignty and Peace, Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino López, dismissed accusations made by the Colombian defense minister, Diego Molano, who claimed that there are Hezbollah cells operating on the Colombian border, with Venezuelan support.

“Now they have invented a so-called common enemy to sponge off a few extra dollars,” declared Padrino in a message published on his Twitter account, where he mocked the new accusations by Colombia.

Padrino wrote: “they have not found out that in Israel there are Jews and not fools that would buy this lie of a 11,580-kilometer-away conflict. How shameful our [Colombian] neighbors!”

Padrino’s tweet was seconded by the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, who described the Colombian defense minister as a “rogue,” and accused him of “trying to take us for a ride with imaginary enemies.”

The general commander of the Bolivarian Army, Major General Félix Osorio, described the statements made by Diego Molano as a reflection of the “desperation of the Colombian oligarchy to obtain financial support no matter the cost.”

 

Featured image: Vice President for Political Sovereignty and Peace, Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino López. Photo: file. 

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesús Inojosa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SL

