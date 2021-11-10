Padrino Accuses Colombia of Inventing Enemies to ‘Sponge off Dollars’

Venezuela’s Vice President for Political Sovereignty and Peace, Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino López, dismissed accusations made by the Colombian defense minister, Diego Molano, who claimed that there are Hezbollah cells operating on the Colombian border, with Venezuelan support.

“Now they have invented a so-called common enemy to sponge off a few extra dollars,” declared Padrino in a message published on his Twitter account, where he mocked the new accusations by Colombia.

Padrino wrote: “they have not found out that in Israel there are Jews and not fools that would buy this lie of a 11,580-kilometer-away conflict. How shameful our [Colombian] neighbors!”

Una comparsa colombiana anda de paseo por el Medio Oriente. Ahora se han inventado un enemigo dizque común para martillar unos dólares. No se han enterado: En Israel hay judíos no entúpidos como para comprar y exportar el conflicto a 11580 kms. ¡Qué pena con ese vecino! pic.twitter.com/2ZicDmX8Dy — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) November 8, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Seven Individuals with Ties to Colombian Paramilitary Gangs Captured in Venezuela

Padrino’s tweet was seconded by the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, who described the Colombian defense minister as a “rogue,” and accused him of “trying to take us for a ride with imaginary enemies.”

Para ese arrastrado es más fácil embaucar con enemigos imaginarios que trabajar haciendo políticas verdaderas…. O tal vez está buscando a sus otros padres fundadores. https://t.co/8ogRXeZJ5l — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) November 9, 2021

The general commander of the Bolivarian Army, Major General Félix Osorio, described the statements made by Diego Molano as a reflection of the “desperation of the Colombian oligarchy to obtain financial support no matter the cost.”

De manera irresponsable y desequilibrada este señor intenta crear una matriz de opinión en contra de nuestro país, que se cae por su propio peso, lo que denota es el desespero de la oligarquía colombiana por conseguir el apoyo financiero sin importar a qué costo. ¡Que cobardía! https://t.co/U7hJyJjxmf — Felix Osorio (@FelixOsorioG) November 9, 2021

Featured image: Vice President for Political Sovereignty and Peace, Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino López. Photo: file.

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesús Inojosa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.