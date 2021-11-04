Seven Individuals with Ties to Colombian Paramilitary Gangs Captured in Venezuela

The Bolivarian National Guard captured seven individuals in Barinas state, allegedly linked to Colombian paramilitary terrorist groups, according to Venezuelan military sources.

A woman and six men were arrested in Sabaneta (Barinas). Five thousand liters of Jet A1 fuel were seized, in five barrels of one thousand liters each, according to a report provided by a military source.

In addition, the Venezuelan military seized three vehicles from the group of subjects: a Mack Midliner truck, plates A89BA2K; a Chevrolet Aveo with plates AA210BE, and a Haima 7 with license plate AB963HE.

The detainees were identified as Jackson Gabriel Perozo Alfaro, Nidia Teresa Conde Hernández, José Rodrigo Pacheco Pineda, Edinson Jesús Estrada Salas, Luis Magdaleno Morillo Baloa, Cesar Enrique Sandías Laguna, and Ender Yovanny Ayala Torres.

These people are accused of operating as a TANCOL (Armed Terrorist, Colombian Drug Trafficker) group, a name used by President Nicolás Maduro to refer to the new form of “infiltration” into Venezuela by violent paramilitary groups from Colombia.

Featured image: Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Guard agents stand alongside their motorcycles. File photo.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

