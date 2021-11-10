Cabello Warns of Attempts to Destabilize 21N Elections

On Tuesday, November 9, United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) vice president and campaign manager Diosdado Cabello warned about possible attempts by some electoral observers to destabilize the November 21 elections in which Venezuelans will elect new governors and mayors.

While on visit to the state of Anzoátegui, Cabello recalled the events that took place in Bolivia in 2019, when an Observation Commission of the Organization of American States (OAS) promoted a coup against Evo Morales, president at that time.

“I want to publicly denounce the people who came as observers to Venezuela, from the highly civilized European Union,” Cabello said. “Be careful with those people. They did not come to make observations of any kind. They still believe they are empires and that we are a colony.”

Furthermore, in statements broadcast by Venezolana de Television (VTV), Cabello warned that “you have to be careful because these people [EU observers] are following a written script… Remember the mission in Bolivia. Be careful with this observation mission out there.”

Cabello declared that the electoral observation missions “are not judges” and have only been invited to observe how the electoral day unfolds.

In the words of Cabello: “the observation missions are not arbitrators, they are not judges. They come to observe and, hopefully, they will gain experience about how to organize elections in which the will of the people is respected.”

On the other hand, Anzoátegui governorship candidate, Luís José Marcano, asserted that, due to its 1X10 voter mobilization plan, the PSUV is bound to win in all municipalities and governorship races.

“We will win the mayor’s office of Anaco, and we will recover the government of Anzoátegui, and we will do so to advance in the resolution of our [administrative] problems,” declared Marcano.

Featured image: United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Vice President Diosdado Cabello. Photo: Últimas Noticias

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna ElJuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

