The Administrative Detainees’ Committee of the Palestinian prisoners’ movement in occupation jails issued a statement on Saturday, 17 June, announcing that the mass open hunger strike of Palestinians jailed without charge or trial scheduled to begin on Sunday was suspended pending further dialogue with the occupation prison administration to achieve their demands.

There are currently 1,083 Palestinians jailed under administrative detention — that is, without charge or trial on the basis of so-called “secret evidence.” They constitute over 20% of the nearly 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation jails. Administrative detention orders are issued for up to six months at a time and are indefinitely renewable. Palestinian prisoners are demanding the end of administrative detention as a policy of terror and collective punishment against the Palestinian people.

While the hunger strike is currently suspended, the struggle is continuing to achieve these demands. As the prisoners say in their statement below, “We call on our heroic people and all the institutions that support the prisoners’ cause to continue their role of supporting our right to fight for our freedom at all costs and put an end to this unjust policy.” As the prisoners continue their battle behind prison walls, it is incumbent upon all of us to escalate our campaigns to bring administrative detention to an end, to free all Palestinian prisoners in the occupation jails, and to liberate Palestine, from the river to the sea.

A press release issued by the administrative detainees’ committee of Palestinian prisoners in the prisons of the occupation:

After the last dialogue session that took place last Wednesday, between the representatives of the captive movement and the prison authorities of the occupation, and after consulting the administrative prisoners; it was decided to give the opportunity to continue the dialogue, after accepting some of the prisoners’ demands and not responding to the main demands, until the beginning of next month.

Respectively; We affirm the following:

First: This opportunity is the last chance to respond to our just demands.

Second: Our constant disposition and prompt response is the guarantor of the preservation of our rights and the enemy’s response to all of our demands.

Third: We call on our heroic people and all the institutions that support the prisoners’ cause to continue their role of supporting our right to fight for our freedom at all costs and put an end to this unjust policy.

Mercy for the martyrs, freedom for the prisoners and healing for the wounded.

(Samidoun)

