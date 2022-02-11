PDVSA Workers Rise to the Challenge of Producing 2 Million Barrels of Oil in 2022

The workers at Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) continue to confidently face the challenge of reaching two million barrels of crude oil per day in 2022, a goal hoped for by President Nicolás Maduro.

This was highlighted by the member of the General Staff of the PDVSA Workers’ Council, Manuel Páez, during an interview broadcasted by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

“Fortunately we have laid the foundations to achieve the goal of two million barrels that President Nicolás Maduro put on the table for the workers, here in 2022,” Páez said.

Páez noted that over the course of the last four years, the workers have developed a plan to recover Venezuela’s oil production and refining system, as a result of confronting the challenges presented by the illegal US and European economic blockade against the country and its people.

“We have a hydrocarbon industry that is made in the image and likeness of the transnational,” said Páez, “and of course, in the past this resulted in some colleagues born in Venezuela, but who are not patriotic, obeying international prescriptions.”

In this regard, Páez noted that the working class has the ability to reinvent itself by committing itself to resolving the country’s problems: “The workers (of PDVSA) have played an important role, because they have had that experience of many years to boost production.”

Featured image: Manuel Páez during an interview at VTV. Photo: VTV.

(VTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

