Peru: Impeachment Motion Against President Castillo Rejected by Congress

On Monday, March 28, the Peruvian Congress rejected what is now the second impeachment attempt made against President Pedro Castillo, who has been accused of corruption and incapacity by right-wing forces in parliament.

After Congress debated for more than eight hours, 55 legislators voted in favor of impeachment, 54 voted against the motion, and 19 abstained.

The presidential vacancy motion, promoted by the right-wing groups, required the votes of at least 87 parliamentarians out of 130 in order to be approved.

President Castillo appeared in Congress for a brief period in order to defend himself against the accusations of the right-wing parliamentarians, however, he left the legislative building promptly to attend to his work.

The president stated that he decided to present himself before Congress to “show maximum respect for the constitution and its procedures,” and that his struggle “is not out of attachment to power, which is temporary,” but “to serve the country.”

While President Castillo was in Congress, he made a brief speech in which he stressed that the impeachment motion against him lacked any element of substance.

He welcomed the congressional vote on the vacancy motion against him, and called the rejection of the motion a victory for “good common sense, responsibility and democracy.”

Right-wing parliamentarians had brought the vacancy motion against Pedro Castillo earlier this month, accusing him of alleged acts of corruption, the appointment of controversial individuals to ministries and senior public posts, as well as an alleged lack of moral capacity to serve as the head of state.

This is the second vacancy motion against Castillo since he took office seven months ago. The first was dismissed in December without being accepted for debate, because it did not receive enough votes in favor.

Featured image: Peruvian Congress rejects the impeachment motion against President Castillo, with 55 votes in favor of the motion, 54 votes against it, and 19 abstentions. Photo: Twitter/@congresoperu

