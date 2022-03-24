Venezuela’s Ambassador to Peru Accredited by President Castillo

This Tuesday, March 22, Alexander Yánez submitted the documents that officially accredit him as ambassador of Venezuela to Peru.

This was reported by Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its Twitter account: “Ambassador Alexander Yánez Deleuze presented credentials to the President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo Terrones, accrediting him as ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Peru.”

#EnFotos | El Embajador Alexander Yánez Deleuze presentó Cartas Credenciales ante el Presidente de la República del Perú, Pedro Castillo Terrones, que lo acreditan como Embajador de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela en Perú.#22Mar pic.twitter.com/BXsdp9dChM — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) March 22, 2022

According to information provided by Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ceremony was headed by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and Foreign Minister César Landa, and issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed following the renewal of diplomatic ties between Caracas and Lima.

Ambassador Yánez stated that “the fraternity between Peru and Venezuela was sealed by the glorious sword of Simón Bolívar, common Liberator of our countries.”

For his part, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia thanked President Castillo for “the warm reception of the credential documents,” and recalled that the Venezuelan ambassador embodies the conviction and commitment of President Nicolás Maduro.

Agradecemos al Presidente del Perú, @PedroCastilloTe, por el cálido recibimiento de las Cartas Credenciales de nuestro Embajador Alexander Yánez, quien transmitió el empeño del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, de reimpulsar nuestra relación bilateral y la cooperación en todas las áreas https://t.co/JfonqSQVTd — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) March 22, 2022

Yánez has a degree in political science with a major in international relations from the Central University of Venezuela, where he also served as a professor. He was vice minister for multilateral issues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela until 2020.

Featured image: Peruvian President Pedro Castillo greeting Venezuelan ambassador Alexander Yánez during the delivery of his diplomatic credentials. Photo: Twitter/@CancilleriaVE.

(Últimas Noticias) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

