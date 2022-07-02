The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, has resigned from Perú Libre, the party that backed him in his presidential campaign. Castillo announced this on his social media accounts on Friday, July 1. He explained that the resignation is out of respect for the Peruvian people.

Hoy he presentado al @JNE_Peru mi renuncia irrevocable al partido político Perú Libre. Tal decisión obedece a mi responsabilidad como presidente de 33 millones de peruanos. Soy respetuoso del partido y sus bases construidas en la campaña. pic.twitter.com/KsRGmujnoQ — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) June 30, 2022

Castillo’s resignation comes after the Perú Libre leadership asked him to quit his party membership, alleging that he has promoted internal conflicts and has implemented a “losing neoliberal program.”

Additionally, the Supervisory Commission of the Congress of Peru has approved a complaint that accuses President Castillo of alleged corruption.

The Commission approved the complaint with nine votes in favor and three against, plus one abstention. It was thus decided that the motion will pass on to the Congress which will review the complaint, and if it gets approved, it will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.

#TuCongresoInforma l La Comisión de Fiscalización aprobó informe final que recomienda acusar constitucionalmente al presidente Pedro Castillo por la presunta comisión de los delitos de aprovechamiento indebido del cargo, entre otros. 🗞️ Más información: https://t.co/BX31sbRJQb pic.twitter.com/GIXp1ehIMc — Congreso del Perú 🇵🇪 (@congresoperu) July 1, 2022

Vladimir Cerrón, secretary general of Peru libre, told Preuvian press that this decision to ask Castillo for his resignation was agreed upon unanimously by the National Executive Committee, the Political Commission and the legislative bloc of Perú Libre.

📌 Coyuntura |

El vocero de Perú Libre ⁦@cerron_rojas⁩ manifestó que el presidente ⁦⁦@PedroCastilloTe⁩ no cumplió con el Ideario del Partido Político Perú Libre.✏️ pic.twitter.com/jOw95fL0Wh — Bancada Perú Libre (@BancadaPLibre) June 30, 2022

