Venezuela adopted the report of the Third Periodic Human Rights Review of the UN Human Rights Council on Friday, July 1. This was informed by Hector Constant Rosales, permanent representative of Venezuela in the United Nations Organization and other international organizations in Geneva.

HOY| Adopción del Informe del Examen Periódico Universal DDHH de Venezuela, en el cual quedan plasmados avances del país en la materia y se asumen nuevos compromisos y recomendaciones. Nuestra delegación, encabezada por @MervinMaldonad0, presentó posición Bolivariana ante @UN_HRC pic.twitter.com/g9UfzAbFiP — Hector Constant Rosales (@h_constant) July 1, 2022

Constant stated in a Twitter post that, together with the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, he announced the adoption of the Human Rights report. “We will continue to advance in the consolidation of constitutional social justice in our country,” wrote the Venezuelan official.

RELATED CONTENT: Court Case Concerning Stolen Venezuelan Gold Set to Resume

Junto a @MervinMaldonad0, celebrando la adopción por consenso del Informe del Examen Periódico Universal de DDHH de Venezuela.

¡Seguiremos avanzando en la consolidación del estado constitucional social y de justicia de nuestra Patria!#VenezuelaPatriaDePaz pic.twitter.com/TUhKcVpDiJ — Hector Constant Rosales (@h_constant) July 1, 2022

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Constant highlighted this as a new victory for Venezuela in the UN Human Rights Council. “I’m here with the Minister of Social and Territorial Matters of Venezuela and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, just after leaving the Human Rights Council, where Venezuela has emerged victorious,” said Constant.

Minister Mervin Maldonado also emphasized that the Bolivarian peace diplomacy continues to achieve victories for the country. “We have come on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, for the adoption of the third universal periodic review of Human Rights,” he said.

Hector Constant stated that Maldonado’s visit to the UN has been very important because “it allows us to continue consolidating the welfare state and justice, to continue advancing in our great achievements in terms of human rights in Venezuela.”

RELATED CONTENT: White House Delegation Returns to Miraflores Palace in Caracas

Meeting with UN High Commissioner Bachelet

After the adoption of the third report, Maldonado held a “constructive meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet,” Ambassador Constant wrote on Twitter. “The meeting served to recognize and strengthen existing cooperation,” he added.

Meeting between Minister Mervin Maldonado and the UN High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, in Geneva.

https://twitter.com/h_constant/status/1542906625492647936

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.